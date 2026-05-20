US Senate advances resolution to end war with Iran

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. The US Senate, in a procedural vote, has for the first time backed a resolution that effectively requires the White House to end the military operation against Iran.

The C-SPAN TV channel broadcast the vote on Tuesday. The measure was supported by 50 lawmakers, while 47 voted against it. Alongside most Democrats, Republicans Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also voted in favor. The only Democrat to oppose it was John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

The upper chamber of US Congress had previously rejected the resolution seven times in similar votes. The Hill newspaper noted that even if it is approved by the Senate and then by the House of Representatives following the final vote, President Donald Trump will veto it.

The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the White House announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. According to Tehran, 3,375 Iranians have been killed in US-Israeli strikes during the 40 days of the hostilities. On April 11, Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad, but the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of disagreements. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act in accordance with its own interests.