Ukrainian military attacks pose threat to Zaporozhye NPP’s rotation of personnel

MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. The executive management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will resort to every possible effort to ensure the safety of personnel, although the Ukrainian military pose a threat to its regular rotation and movement, facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk said.

"There is a general threat that the enemy is attacking moving vehicles, including our buses that transport [NPP’s] personnel, and this threat potentially exists," he said. "We all remember that a week ago an employee of the transport department was killed as he performed his duties."

"On the eve of this event, we reported a case of attacks on vehicles of our personnel who were returning home during a nighttime after the end of their work shifts. This is why the threat [of attacks] definitely persists," Chernichuk added.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined six GW of electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Their composition is regularly rotated.