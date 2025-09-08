Iranian leader offers BRICS to set up joint framework to counter Western sanctions

TEHRAN, September 8. /TASS/. Speaking at an online BRICS summit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian proposed the creation of a joint mechanism to counter unilateral Western sanctions and their impact.

"BRICS could develop a joint support mechanism to protect its members from illegal sanctions so that the economies of the countries can continue to grow and develop without unfair political pressure," the president's press service quoted him as saying.

Pezeshkian stressed that the world must move away from using tools such as economic sanctions in order to restore confidence in a just, multipolar system, adding that BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization could play a key role in this effort.