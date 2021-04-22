India sets new global record for daily COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, April 22. /TASS/. The number of detected coronavirus cases in India increased by 314,835 over the past day, reaching 15,930,965. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Thursday that the number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased by 2,104 over a one-day period and amounted to 184,657. India's daily surge in the disease was the world’s biggest in the history of the pandemic.

More than 200,000 new cases have been reported in India every day since April 15. The second wave of coronavirus in the South Asian country has not yet reached its peak, and experts are not ready to speculate when the increase in the incidence will ebb. A specialist on pulmonary diseases from Delhi told TASS that he believed that it was likely that next week the daily number new cases in the country may exceed 500,000.

The number of recovered patients in India increased in the past day by 178,841 and reached 13,454,880. There are 2,291,428 patients undergoing treatment, which is 133,890 more than the day before. In India, 2,211,334 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and the total number of those inoculated reached 132,330,644.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that India has become the next country to approve the use of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of the jab.

