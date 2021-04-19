COVID-19 incidence reaches peak values since beginning of pandemic

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Rates of the spread of the coronavirus infection worldwide have reached the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to calculations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the last four days, over 800,000 cases of the infection have been detected worldwide daily. Previously, a similarly high incidence had been observed at the beginning of January during three days.

The total number of infections during the pandemic has surpassed 140 mln people with over 3 mln fatalities.

TASS found out which countries currently have the highest indicators of the coronavirus spread.

The highest incidence

The most complex epidemic situation is in India where on Monday authorities reported a new record high - over 273,800 new cases of the infection over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the country has been detecting over 200,000 new infections for five days in a row already. Now India has about 30% of the total number of daily coronavirus infections worldwide.

On April 15, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that the coronavirus was detected in 14 mln country’s residents and after four days their number reached more than 15 mln. Over the past week, more than 1.5 mln cases of the infection have been recorded there, approximately the same number as the total number of infections in South Africa (1.56 mln) during the entire pandemic. In terms of the total number of infections India is in the second place worldwide, and in the fourth place in terms of the number of deaths (178,700).

Over the last four days, the incidence in Turkey has remained at the level of more than 60,000 cases. These values are twice as much as the previous record highs recorded last December. The total number of infections in the country surpassed 4.26 mln, placing Turkey in the seventh place worldwide.

In Iran, the number of new infections has been steadily surpassing the 20,000 mark for a week and half. On April 16, over 25,500 new infections were recorded. The mortality reached the highest values since the beginning of the year, gradually approaching the peak figures of last November.

High indicators

Since the end of last week, the US has been detecting over 70,000 daily cases of the infection, this indicator was at its peak in January surpassing 300,000. The US is in the first place worldwide in terms of the total number of infections (31.67 mln) and fatalities caused by the coronavirus (567,200).

The incidence in Brazil has remained at the level of 70,000-80,000, a week earlier it was at its highest level - over 90,000. In terms of the number of infections (13.94 mln) this largest Latin American country is in the third place worldwide and in the second place in terms of the number of deaths (373,300).