Sanitary watchdog reveals herd immunity figures, number of Russians immune to Covid-19

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Anywhere from 25% to 87% of Russians have immunity to the coronavirus infection, depending on the region, Anna Popova, Russia’s sanitary watchdog chief, said on Monday.

The watchdog has been conducting a herd immunity study across Russia since June 2020. The study involved more than 204,000 volunteers. Its fourth stage was conducted in March 2021 and as follows from its results, anywhere from 25% to 87.1% of people have immunity.

Thus, according to the latest update, around 40.6% of Moscow’s residents and nearly 44% of people living in the Moscow region have immunity to Covid-19. The figure for St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, is 27.4%. Among the leaders in terms of herd immunity are the Astrakhan Region (51.6%), the Belgorod Region (47.7%), the Stavropol Region (46.7%), and the Republic of Tatarstan (45.5%). The Krasnodar and Tyumen Regions have the lowest number of people with immunity to the novel coronavirus infection (5.1% and 9.5%, respectively).

To date, 4,710,690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,333,598 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 105,928 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.