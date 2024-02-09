Putin describes ban on Russia’s use of US dollars as ‘complete foolishness’

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The United States’ decision to restrict Russia’s dollar transactions was "complete foolishness," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"It wasn't us who banned the use of the US dollar. We had no such intention. It was the decision of the United States to restrict our transactions in US dollars. I think it is complete foolishness from the point of view of the interests of the United States itself and its taxpayers, as it damages the US economy, undermines the power of the United States across the world," Putin pointed out.