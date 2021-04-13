Covid situation in Russia calmer than in other countries but pandemic continues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is milder than in neighboring countries, but it would be wrong to speak about the end of the pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"The pandemic goes on, and you know that unfortunately a new flare-up [has been recorded] in neighboring states, in European countries and Turkey," he recalled.

Peskov pointed out that Russian regions report different numbers. "It is currently calmer than in our neighboring states. However, it would still be probably wrong to say that the pandemic is over," the spokesman underlined.

At the same time, he emphasized that the era of face coverings is not over in Russia yet amid the pandemic.