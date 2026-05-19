Russia’s Mi-171A3 helicopter showcased at exhibition in China

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has showcased the import-substituted Mi-171A3 helicopter at the 10th Russia-China Expo currently underway in Harbin, the holding company’s press service reported.

The Mi-171A3 is designed for passenger and cargo transportation, offshore operations, and search and rescue missions. The helicopter is equipped with an automatic ditching system, life rafts, a crash-resistant fuselage and fuel system. It is certified as a fully Russian-made helicopter, featuring domestically produced hydraulics, safety systems, communications, ground collision avoidance systems, onboard avionics, and other equipment.

Russian Helicopters CEO Nikolay Kolesov noted that the China is especially interested in the helicopter, given its diverse landscape, extensive coastline, and developed industrial infrastructure.

The Rostec booth also features the Ka-32A11M and Mi-171A2 helicopters. These helicopters are certified for operation in China.

"Over decades of cooperation, we have delivered more than 450 helicopters of these and other families to China: they transport passengers and cargo, fight fires, and perform a wide range of specialized missions in almost every region of the country," Kolesov said.