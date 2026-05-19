Share of imports in Russia’s chemical industry amounts to 33.5% in 2025 — ministry

KRASNOYARSK, May 19. /TASS/. The share of imports in the consumption of chemical products in Russia amounted to 33.5% in 2025, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin said.

Work to reduce the share of imports in the industry is ahead of schedule, he said, adding that the goal is to reach a figure of no more than 30% by 2030.

"The share of imports amounted to 33.5% in 2025. We are slightly ahead of our targets. By 2030, the goal is to reach no more than 30%. To achieve this, we have a national project, New Materials and Chemistry. Within this national project, there are several federal projects. One of them is the import substitution of critical chemical products," Yurin told reporters.

The volume of imported purchases of chemical products amounted to $38.9 bln in 2025, which is almost 2% lower than the previous year’s level, he noted.