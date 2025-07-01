Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov gets 13 years in prison for embezzlement

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has sentenced former Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov to 13 years in a general regime penal colony for embezzling millions of dollars in a ferry-purchase scheme while he was in office, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court sentences Ivanov to 13 years of imprisonment to be served in a general regime colony and a fine of 100 million rubles," Judge Sergey Podoprigorov said in his verdict. In addition, the court deprived Ivanov of the right to hold administrative positions for a period of four years after his release and restricted his liberties for two years.

After the verdict was announced, Ivanov's defense told TASS that it would appeal the court's decision. "We do not agree with the verdict and we will definitely appeal it within the legally established timeframe," lawyer Denis Baluyev said in an interview with TASS.

The court also sentenced Ivanov's former subordinate Anton Filatov to 12 1/2 years in a penal colony and a fine of 25 million rubles. The period the two men already spent under house arrest and in jail was counted as time served towards their sentence.

Earlier, during final deliberations in court, the prosecutor asked that Ivanov be sentenced to 14.5 years in a penal colony, and Filatov to 14 years. Besides, the state prosecution requested that all the defendants' real estate and assets be confiscated. The defense team pleaded that all charges be dismissed.