UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. A resolution drafted by Bahrain concerning the Strait of Hormuz was not adopted by the UN Security Council, according to a TASS correspondent. While eleven members voted in favor, Russia and China opposed the measure, and Pakistan and Colombia abstained. The resolution failed to pass primarily due to the negative votes from the Council’s permanent members.

The proposed document urged nations with interests in the Strait’s commercial routes to coordinate their defensive efforts to safeguard navigation and maintain the strait’s openness. It authorized the use of all necessary and proportionate defensive measures, including escorting vessels. Additionally, the resolution called for Iran to immediately cease attacks on merchant ships and any actions obstructing freedom of passage, emphasizing the importance of adherence to international maritime law.

Earlier, on April 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Security Council could not endorse Bahrain’s proposed resolution, citing that it did not promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict. In particular, he highlighted the inadmissibility of authorizing the use of force. Subsequently, Bahrain revised the resolution, softening its language and removing the clause that authorized the potential use of force to ensure navigation through the strait.