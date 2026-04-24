Latvia’s authorities admit Ukrainian drones penetrate country's airspace

VILNIUS, April 24. /TASS/. Latvian authorities have acknowledged that Ukrainian drones sometimes end up in the country’s airspace.

"We do not have an explanation for how or why this keeps happening, but the drones do sometimes end up in Latvian airspace. Obviously, they come and go. Yet another issue that Latvia has to deal with on a daily basis, especially considering these drones are equipped with explosives," Latvian Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens stated at a military forum in Vilnius broadcast by the European Commission’s press service.

In late March, reports emerged of Ukrainian drones crashing in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Later, in a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Baltic states denied providing their airspace to Ukraine for attacks on Russia.