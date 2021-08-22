New guided missile for combat helicopters presented at Army-2021 Forum

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 22. /TASS/. The newest guided air-to-surface missile dubbed Izdeliye 305E (Product 305 E) for upgraded Russian combat helicopters, has been unveiled at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021, a TASS correspondent reports.

The missile, developed by the Kolomna Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering (KBM, part of the High Precision Weapons company of the Rostec State Corporation), is showcased at the High Precision Weapons stand.

The guaranteed range of the Product 305E is up to 14,500 meters, the missile is capable of speeds up to 230 m/s. The ammunition is equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 25 kg and an optical thermal imaging homing head. The missile weighs 105 kg.

Earlier, sources at the military-industrial complex told TASS that the newest Mi-28NM and Ka-52M combat helicopters will be equipped with the Product 305 missile.