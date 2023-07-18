Russia increases production of weapons, military hardware — PM

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s production of weapons and military hardware has increased dramatically over the past year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Since the establishment of the coordination council [on meeting army demands] production volumes have been significantly expanded for all items. Taking into account the defense ministry’s extra demand, manufacturing of proven products has been established. Production capacities are being expanded for new products based on the experience of the special military operation," he said, adding that such products include weapons, combat vehicles, as well as radioelectronic warfare, technical communications devices, and navigation equipment.

"The component base is being expanded, including as part of the process of import substitution in the electronics sector," he noted.

According to the prime minister, representatives from the council’s working groups visit production facilities, which accelerates decision-making.

He also recalled that efforts are now being made to adjust supply chains to ensure uninterrupted supplies of certain components and reduce companies’ debts.

"Of utmost importance in the near future is redistributing the load among defense sector organizations, increasing their production capacities, expanding cooperation and helping them resolve personnel problems, both in terms of technical employees and specialists," Mishustin said.