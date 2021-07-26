Russia’s state-of-the-art Checkmate fighter to get latest avionics suite

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s next-generation single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate will get the latest avionics suite, Adviser to the First Deputy CEO of the Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 international air show held on July 20-25.

All the information necessary for the pilot will be projected on a panoramic display with a touch screen and a head-up display, he specified.

The latest onboard avionics suite developed by the Ramenki Instrument-Making Design Bureau (part of KRET) includes an advanced large-format head-up display, a panoramic airborne display, and a multi-functional display panel. The devices are on par with the US F-35 multirole fighter’s avionics suite and even outshine it by some parameters, Mikheyev said.

"These instruments are used as the basis for developing and testing items for the latest domestic Su-57 and MiG-35D combat planes and prototypes for the Checkmate light tactical fighter that was unveiled at the MAKS-2021 air show. These innovations are the next step in developing Russian avionics and are no inferior to similar devices installed on US F-35 aircraft," he stressed.

The advanced large-format head-up display projects major piloting data and the data on the air situation to the aircraft’s windshield. "The data on the targets and on missile weapons that are appropriate for utilization in a particular situation are projected on to the windshield," Mikheyev noted.

For its part, the 25-inch panoramic airborne display equipped with a touch screen reflects the complete data on the state of the aircraft’s systems and armaments, the route, and the plane’s position along the flight path. This display has a high resolution, which makes it possible to reflect any high-quality graphic images.

The multi-functional color display panel equipped with a touch screen is designed to project information and enter any required command data into the onboard radio-electronic equipment.

Russia’s new light tactical fighter

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow. The new plane created by Rostec at its own initiative is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over seven tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time.

The Checkmate fighter will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 (1.8 times the speed of sound) and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The aircraft will be outfitted with a highly efficient powerplant. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023, and Rostec plans to launch the combat plane’s serial production starting in 2026.