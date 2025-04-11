Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia on April 14-18

BEIJING, April 11. /TASS/. President of China Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia on April 14-18, according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Xi Jinping will visit Hanoi on April 14-15 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, the ministry stated on its official website. From April 15 to 18, the Chinese leader will visit Kuala Lumpur and Phnom Penh at the invitation of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with which China’s trade volume grew by 7.8% year-on-year in 2024 to reach $982.33 bln. Vietnam is China’s key trade partner within ASEAN, accounting for approximately 27% ($260.65 bln) of total China-ASEAN trade turnover.