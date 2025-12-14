NATO needs to prepare for global naval challenge from Russia, analysts say

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance needs to revise its strategic framework to prepare for a confrontation with Russia that will go beyond the "Battle for the Atlantic," the NATO Defense College (NDC) said in a report.

NDC Senior Non-Resident Associate Fellow Andrew Monaghan points out that "the development of the holistic sea power of the state is an essential feature" of Moscow' s policy, which allows Russia to position itself as a leader in "a period of geoeconomic competition."

"This shifts the frames of NATO’s reference beyond a renewed ‘Battle for the Atlantic’ or scenarios of ground operations in northeastern Europe towards a multi-front, multi-domain Russian challenge, one with a global horizon," the document notes.

The report adds that scenarios for a crisis "often focus on an escalation in what is a single strategic direction stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Kara Sea.".