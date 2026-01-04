Death toll from Ukraine’s drone attack on village of Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 29

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the Ukrainian strike on the village of Khorly in the Kherson region on January 1 has risen to 29, including two children, Russian Investigative Committee representative Svetlana Petrenko told TASS , noting that 12 victims have been identified.

"As a result of the terrorist act, at least 60 people were injured. At this moment, 29 fatalities are known, including 2 minors," she said, adding that 15 injured are hospitalized, three in serious condition.

Genetic examinations are ongoing to identify victims, with the investigation having ordered 70 forensic examinations (medical, genetic, explosive-technical, fire-technical). Interrogations of victims and witnesses are underway and expected to conclude within two days. "The Russian Investigative Committee will conduct a thorough investigation of all circumstances of this brutal crime against the civilian population in the shortest possible time, and all those involved in the act of terrorism will face deserved punishment," Petrenko promised.

According to the investigation, on January 1, 2026, Ukrainian drones equipped with munitions attacked a cafe and hotel complex in Khorly. A criminal terrorism case has been initiated. Investigators seized UAV fragments and are determining their type, origin and munition power.