Brazilian MP condemns US aggression against Venezuela as attack on entire continent

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 4. /TASS/. The United States’ aggression against Venezuela constitutes as attack on the sovereignty of the entire Latin American continent and a threat to global stability, a Brazilian lawmaker told TASS.

"The United States’ military aggression against Venezuela <…> has created a serious threat to global stability and sovereignty of our continent," said Reimont Otoni.

According to the lawmaker, the US administration that has abducted Venezuela’s legitimate President Nicolas Maduro, is seeking to take control of that country’s oil fields and has no intention to help improve the economic situation in the country. "There hasn’t been a single country which improved the living standards [for its citizens] in any way after the United States’ interference. The United States’ lust for [the revival of] imperialism brings only devastation," he stressed.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed profound concern over the United States’ aggression against Venezuela and strongly condemned it. In this situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue." The ministry demanded the US immediately release Maduro and his wife.