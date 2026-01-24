US envoy confirms plans to continue Ukraine talks in UAE next week

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has confirmed plans to hold the next round of US-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi next week.

"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi," he wrote on X.

The Emirati capital hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. The next round of talks is expected to begin in Abu Dhabi on February 1, Reuters reported, citing a US official.