US officials unaware of Russia, China threat to Greenland — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. US officials say they are unaware of any security threats to Greenland coming from Russia and China, despite what President Donald Trump says, The New York Times reported.

Current and former US officials, as well as experts, point out that even though China and Russia compete with the United States in many parts of the world, they do not present a threat to American interests in or near Greenland.

"Regarding China, there’s no military activity near Greenland," said John Culver, a former intelligence analyst on China. According to him, if the Trump administration had any intel about actual threats, it would be leaked. "I’ve never read anything that shows China has military designs on Greenland," he added.

"Former US officials said that during the Biden administration, there were no major intelligence reports about Russian or Chinese activities near Greenland. And Western intelligence officials said no significant activity was reported in the past year," the newspaper noted.

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS earlier that Moscow had no claim to Greenland. He also referred to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s remark that neither Russia nor China were currently threatening Greenland.

Greenland is a self-ruling territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.