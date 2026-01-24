Hungarian PM sees Ukraine’s role as ‘buffer zone’ between NATO, Russia

BUDAPEST, January 24. /TASS/. Ukraine should remain a "buffer zone" between NATO and Russia instead of joining the alliance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He pointed out at a meeting of Hungary's ruling party that Kiev’s accession to NATO would create a constant threat of a military conflict, which is why there should be "some buffer zone" between Russia and the alliance. "We need to make an agreement on how this territory called Ukraine, which once used to be a buffer zone and then became a combat zone, could be turned into a buffer state again," the premier noted. In Orban’s view, "a neverending war is the only alternative.".