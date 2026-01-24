Syrian Defense Ministry announces ceasefire agreement with Kurdish-led SDF

TUNIS, January 25. /TASS/. The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the extension of the ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurds, SANA news agency said, citing the ministry’s statement.

According to the text, the decision came into force on 11:00 p.m. local time [08:00 p.m. GMT]. "The ceasefire extension is being implemented as part of supporting US operation on the transfer of imprisoned members of the Islamic State [the terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS] from SDF prisons to Iraq," the ministry added.

On January 20, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced introduction of ceasefire in the northeast of the country in connection with the new agreement with SDF intended for four days.