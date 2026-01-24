Ukrainian attack kills three medical workers in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, January 24. /TASS/. Three medical workers have been killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"I am sad to announce the devastating news that all members of the ambulance team that was targeted by a Ukrainian drone today are dead," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the Alyoshki Hospital’s ambulance was attacked near the town of Golaya Pristan. The team was trying "to break through to a seriously ill patient in an area where the enemy is on a constant hunt for cars.".