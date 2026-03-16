Over 180 drones heading toward Moscow shot down on March 14-16

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems shot down 181 enemy drones approaching Moscow on March 14-16, according to TASS calculations.

Thus, on Saturday, March 14, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that 65 drones heading toward the capital had been destroyed. According to the mayor’s statements published on March 15, air defense systems shot down another 54 UAVs on approach to Moscow, and then 62 drones were neutralized on March 16.

In addition, on the morning of March 16, Sobyanin stated that "over the past two days, air defense forces have destroyed about 250 enemy UAVs directly on approach to Moscow and on the second defensive line in the direction of the capital." According to TASS calculations, the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Region repelled by the Russian Defense Ministry's air defense forces on March 14-16 became the largest in at least a year.