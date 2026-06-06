INTERVIEW: Russia is part of Europe, it cannot be wiped off map — top senator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has been and will remain part of Europe, and it is impossible to "wipe it off the map," Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia has been, is, and will remain part of Europe. It is impossible to isolate Russia; it is impossible to wipe it off the map. We are neighbors, and we must return to normal relations. We must restore good-neighbourly ties," Matviyenko said, speaking about prospects for cooperation with European countries. According to her, the areas of potential cooperation are extensive and remain relevant, "all that is needed is goodwill on both sides."

Matviyenko noted in particular that many German companies previously performed well in the Russian market but were ordered to leave and complied with that political directive. "Before the rise of Russophobia, attempts to inflict a geopolitical defeat on Russia, and efforts to stifle its development, we had a very strong and well-established economic partnership, not only in the energy sector but also in high technology, as well as in humanitarian and cultural fields," the Federation Council speaker added.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.