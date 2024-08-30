Ukraine’s Naftogaz denies plans to halt Russian oil transit — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ukraine will not halt transit of Russian oil via its territory from January 1, 2025, CEO of Ukraine’s Naftogaz Alexey Chernyshov told Bloomberg news agency.

"I categorically deny the rumors about halting the transportation of oil to Europe before the end of the contract," Chernyshov said.

Ukraine will continue honoring its oil transit commitments although it supports and contributes "in every possible way" to diversification of energy supplies to Europe, the chief executive added.