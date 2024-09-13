Severing diplomatic relations with UK out of question — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. There is no talk of breaking off diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a report by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on the intelligence activities of UK embassy staff, he said: "No one is discussing this."

An anonymous representative of the Russian security services told the Rossiya-24 TV channel that six UK diplomats had been expelled from Russia because it had become impossible to tolerate British espionage activities in Russia.