Perplexity AI offers merger with TikTok — TV

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. US-based Perplexity AI dealing with development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies made an offer to China’s ByteDance to create a new merged entity combining Perplexity, TikTok U.S. and new capital partners, CNBC television reports.

The offer was made several hours’ prior to the TikToK short videos service ban becoming effective in the US.

The proposal would make it possible for TikTok shareholders to retain their equity stakes and would provide Perplexity with access to videos of the service, the TV channel said. The parties may close the transaction in several months.

TikTok said on Friday the platform would stop operations in the US unless clear assurances are received from the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden that the ban would not result in fines for technology partners of the operator.