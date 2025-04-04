MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The United States should consider Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for introducing external governance in Ukraine, which aligns with the plan put forth by President Donald Trump, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Medvedchuk noted that Washington currently shares more common interests with Moscow than with Kiev. "Vladimir Putin has proposed an interim administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN as a means of implementing Trump's plan. This mechanism not only envisions a ceasefire but also aims for peace. Additionally, it promotes the implementation of business proposals suggested by Washington and serves as a tool for easing regional tensions. Trump should seriously consider this suggestion," Medvedchuk wrote in his column for the media platform Smotrim.ru.

He emphasized that Trump's team must first grasp the dire situation in Ukraine. "To start, they should analyze [Vladimir] Zelensky's rhetoric. He has repeated the same points in the Oval Office that he has made elsewhere. He is not seeking a deal; instead, he requires a continuous flow of money and weapons from the United States, which he refers to as grant aid, and from Russia, he demands surrender, which he calls peace agreements. Ultimately, he needs foreign troops, as his Ukrainian personnel are dwindling, even with many being forcibly conscripted into the conflict. Zelensky is pushing the US closer to war," Medvedchuk explained.

He further urged an analysis of the rights and freedoms in Ukraine, noting that more than half of the country's citizens have already fled. "The US president must understand that the situation has become critical and deteriorated primarily due to his predecessor, [Joe] Biden. Therefore, the circumstances in the United States must also be examined, which would undoubtedly benefit his team," Medvedchuk added.

"In light of a thorough analysis of the situation, the United States should view Vladimir Putin's proposal for external governance in Ukraine as the only viable option to create conditions for lasting and genuine peace, which is what Donald Trump so passionately seeks," Medvedchuk concluded.