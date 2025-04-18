Signing of US-Ukraine minerals agreement on April 26 may not take place — official

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The signing of the agreement between the United States and Ukraine regarding minerals is unlikely to take place on April 26, as negotiations on several contentious issues remain unresolved, Deputy Economy Minister and Ukraine’s Trade Representative, Taras Kachka, said in an interview on the Rada TV channel.

"The timing of the signing - whether it can happen on April 26 - depends entirely on how constructive and productive our negotiations are in the coming days. We are committed to working efficiently, but the documents involved in this agreement span dozens of pages. We will do our best, but there are no guarantees that everything will be finalized by the 26th. As the saying goes in negotiations, 'nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.'"

Kachka also highlighted that some issues require political decisions, which could be addressed during Prime Minister Denis Shmygal’s upcoming visit to the United States next week. Among the most challenging topics are the wording related to US contributions to the investment fund and mechanisms for compensating Washington’s aid to Kiev.

The memorandum between Ukraine and the US explicitly states the goal of finalizing the mineral agreement by April 26, but the final outcome remains uncertain.