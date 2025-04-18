German politician sees deployment of troops to Ukraine as unimaginable

BERLIN, April 18. /TSS/. A scenario where German troops are deployed to Ukraine is unimaginable, Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), said.

"I cannot imagine us sending German troops to this war," he pointed out in an interview with the Funke media group.

According to Klingbeil, it’s too early to talk about such a development. However, he stressed that "Germany should remain Ukraine’s biggest military supporter in Europe."

The SPD and the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) concluded talks on April 9, presenting a coalition agreement. CDU leader Friedrich Merz is expected to take office as German chancellor in May.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine under any flag and in any capacity would pose a threat to Russia and Moscow would neer accept it.