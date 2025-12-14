Western actions on BiH have most negative impact on situation in Balkans — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The gambles of Western countries in relation to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have the most negative impact on the situation in the Balkans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a column he contributed to Serbian newspaper Politika on the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

He said that Western countries under the pretext of ensuring the functionality of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are imposing "a so-called civic concept designed to blur the identity of the state-forming peoples."

"The real goal is to create conditions under which the political elites of only one of the three peoples of BiH could freely implement an agenda dictated from the outside to the detriment of the interests of other Bosnian parties," Lavrov said. "Such gamble has the most negative impact on the situation in the region."

He said that at one time "it was the unilateral declaration of independence from Yugoslavia by the authorities of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, bypassing the opinion of the Bosnian Serbs, that marked the beginning of the civil war."

Self-interest instead of promises

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that although the leading Western countries assumed the role of partners in ensuring the implementation of the Dayton Agreement and promoting a post-conflict settlement, they, "driven by selfish interests, almost immediately set course for scrapping the Dayton construction."

"Fierce resistance in Western capitals has caused Republika Srpska to consistently defend its legitimate rights and the special autonomous status of its entity, as well as to resist plans to draw Bosnia and Herzegovina into NATO against the will of its peoples," he said.

Lavrov said that unlike Republika Srpska, which adhered and continues to adhere exclusively to the instruments provided for in the Peace Agreement, the West "launched a layered campaign against the Serbs," wishing "to reformat the country through its unitarization by depriving Serbs and Croats of Dayton rights."

About the Dayton Peace Agreement

The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Peace Agreement) was informally named the Dayton Agreement after the negotiations on its conclusion (Dayton, USA) in November 1995. The document was signed on December 14, 1995 in Paris by the conflicting parties and the leaders of Croatia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in the presence of senior officials from Russia, the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and the EU representative, who also signed it and thereby acquired the status of guarantors of Dayton.

On December 15, 1995, the agreement was approved by UN Security Council Resolution 1031.

According to the constitution proposed in the Dayton Agreement, BiH consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (about 49%), as well as the Brcko district. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).

The country, in fact, is governed through a high representative of the international community (the post was created in accordance with the Dayton Agreement), who is appointed by the steering committee of the Peace Implementation Council after the approval of the candidacy by the UN Security Council.