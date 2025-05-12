North Korea’s military presence at May 9 parade shows Moscow-Pyongyang close bond — expert

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The presence of high-ranking North Korean officers at the May 9 military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War showed the Moscow-Pyongyang close bond, a Russian military expert told TASS on Monday.

"Real military cooperation with the Korean People’s Army and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) that has been implemented in practice is especially significant," said Alexander Stepanov, military expert, program director of the Academy of Political Sciences and senior fellow at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"High-placed officers were present at the parade. This cohesion, brotherhood and unity of our armed forces have showed that we are, indeed, ready to safeguard shoulder to shoulder our national interests and the issues related to sovereignty and security," the military expert stressed.

A total of 13 foreign states sent their contingents consisting of the best representatives of the military elite to participate in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, he said.

"This creates an additional basis for demonstrating the potential of military cooperation," he pointed out.

The foreign leaders who attended the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 demonstrated the confident and unifying agenda of Russia’s international cooperation, the military expert said.

Specifically, in terms of GDP and the size of the population of the countries whose leaders attended the May 9 military parade in Moscow, Russia received the foreign states that will shape a future world order, he said.

"The highest allied relations on the Moscow-Beijing track demonstrated to Washington that we enjoy a clear consensus with our strategic partners who support our policy towards establishing a durable and sustainable system of regional and global security," he added.

As the military expert highlighted, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who could not attend the BRICS summit in Kazan late last year was also present at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.

"The Latin American dimension is extremely important at this essential stage, considering the policy that [US President Donald] Trump has chosen to ensure total dominance in the Western hemisphere. We saw Venezuela, Brazil and Cuba [at Moscow’s military parade], which confidently maintain partner interaction with the Russian Federation," the military expert pointed out.