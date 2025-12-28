Trump says has spoken with Putin over phone ahead of meeting Zelensky

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he has held a very productive phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. (6:00 p.m. GMT) today, with President Zelensky of Ukraine. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that such a phone call did take place today. "Yes, I can confirm that," he said.