At least 13 people killed as train derails in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, December 29. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed and 98 others were injured as a passenger train derailed in Mexico, according to the country's president Claudia Sheinbaum.

"The Ministry of the Navy informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident 13 people sadly died; 98 were injured, five of them seriously," she wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the Mexican Ministry of the Navy, which operates the railway line, said that a passenger train’s locomotive left the tracks near Nizanda in the southern state of Oaxaca on December 29. The train that was comprised of two locomotives and four passenger cars was carrying nine crew and 241 passengers.