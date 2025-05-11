Iran may agree to limit level of uranium enrichment or volumes — Foreign Minister

DOHA, May 11. /TASS/. Iran, as part of negotiations with the United States, may limit the level of uranium enrichment or its volumes, but does not intend to completely abandon this technology, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The topic of uranium enrichment, in our opinion, is not subject to discussion, it will continue. There can be no speculation on this topic. There may be some restrictions on the level or volume of [uranium enrichment] to build confidence," he said on the Iranian state television channel IRIB following consultations with the United States in Muscat.

"The same applies to the issue of lifting sanctions, this is the basis of negotiations. An agreement has been reached between the two sides on this issue. As I have already said, the positions on which there were disagreements have become somewhat closer," Araghchi added.

On Sunday, Iran and the United States held a fourth round of talks mediated by Oman to resolve Tehran's nuclear problem. The Iranian delegation at the consultations was led by Araghchi, while the American delegation was led by US special envoy Steven Witkoff.

On Thursday, Witkoff demanded that the Islamic Republic completely abandon uranium enrichment, which implies the dismantling of nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordo. He warned that if this was not achieved on Sunday, the negotiations will be finished and the US will undertake a different route. In response, Araghchi said that Iran would not give up its rights to pursue a civilian nuclear program, including uranium enrichment.