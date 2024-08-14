Russia shows first kamikaze drone detection and countering system

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian specialists developed the Combat-Antidrone system to detect and counter small-size strike drones and FPV drones, unveiled at the Army 2024 forum, official spokesperson of Astron Aero design bureau told TASS.

"The Combat-Antidrone system comprises several subsystems. The first one deals with radar tracking: the system detects the threat at distances up to 4-5 km, with further activation of radio noise jammers. In case radio noise is not suppressed, the phased acoustic array subsystem starts operating, which determines types of targets by sound at a distance up to 2 km. Then one more subsystem goes live, a ground-based electrooptical system locking on the target and tracking it. Finally, when the threat flies to distance of 800-1,000 mm, a command will be automatically generated to an intercepting drone to suppress the threat," Astron Aero said.

Intercepting drones of different types were created for the system, the design bureau said. Unmanned aerial vehicles can be physically hit by different methods when intercepting drones are used, it added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.