UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. Kiev’s European allies are trying to derail the peace efforts undertaken by Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Everything concerning the Ukrainian settlement is now absolutely clear. The corrupt Ukrainian leader, who continues to trample basic human rights and freedoms in his own country, is doing everything possible to retain power and keep everything he has taken from his people over the years — even if it means turning the population into cannon fodder on the front lines," Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting. "Meanwhile, his European accomplices, desperate to prevent the inglorious collapse of their anti-Russia project, are actively undermining the peace efforts of the US and Russian leadership and the so-called ‘spirit of Anchorage.’ History will judge them harshly for this," he added.

Speaking at a meeting dedicated to the work of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Russian diplomat stressed that this body "must finally stop being used as an instrument to advance Western interests east of Vienna." He added that "the artificial and all-encompassing Ukrainization of the OSCE agenda, which has pushed the organization to the sidelines of international affairs, must come to an end."

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and among its partners in Europe, who significantly adjusted it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the special envoy of the American leader, Steve Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on December 6, after which Witkoff and Kushner spoke with Zelensky by phone.

According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.