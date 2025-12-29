Russia aims to constructively develop relations with Honduras — MFA

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia expects the traditionally friendly relations between Moscow and Tegucigalpa to remain intact and continue to develop constructively, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the results of the general elections in Honduras.

"The Russian side expects that the traditionally friendly relations between Moscow and Tegucigalpa will remain intact and continue to develop constructively for the benefit of our countries and peoples," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that general elections were held in the Republic of Honduras on November 30.

"After a lengthy tally of the presidential election results, the country's National Electoral Council officially declared National Party leader Nasri Juan Asfura Zablah the winner of the race for the highest state office on December 24, having received 40.26% of the votes," the ministry added. "Moscow proceeds from unconditional respect for the will of the citizens of Honduras, the national sovereignty, and the independence of this republic."

Honduras is a country in Central America. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 30, 1990.