Profits of leading German companies down 15% in 2025 — DPA

BERLIN, December 29. /TASS/. Pre-tax profits of 100 leading German companies plummeted by 15% to 102 bln euro, DPA news agency reports, citing estimates made by EY consultancy.

Profits of German majors is falling for the third year in a row. Each second of 100 companies reported the decline of this indicator in the current year. Total revenues gained 0.6% to 1.55 trillion euro at the same time but their growth rates remain below the inflation level.

"The year of 2025 became the next crisis year for the German economy. It was particularly challenging for companies focusing on exports of products," Jan Brorhilker from EY said in a comment.

The German economy is experiencing difficulties due to low business activity, geopolitical tensions and higher competition with Chinese companies. The situation affects the labor market. Thirty-nine out of one hundred companies reported downsizing in 2025.