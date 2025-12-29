Ford files two trademark applications in Russia

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. American automaker Ford Motor Company has filed two applications with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register two "Ford" trademarks (including one spelled in Cyrillic), TASS found out.

According to the service, the applications were received on December 26, 2025, from Ford Motor Company in the United States. The trademarks are registered in seven classes (No. 7, 9, 12, 35, 36, 37, and 39) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) which includes automobiles and their components, as well as transportation, financial services, auto repair services, and vehicle sales.

In 2022, the American corporation Ford suspended its operations in Russia due to events in Ukraine.