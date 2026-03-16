Resource-hungry US tries to poach Iran's uranium — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The United States’ statements that it wants to take all of Iran’s enriched uranium reveal its intention to get hold of all the energy resources in the planet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When our American colleagues say that their key goal is to take all of the enriched uranium, 400 something kilograms, uranium of any level of enrichment, that they are interested in that, then it is not about their readiness for negotiations, about their readiness to use Russia’s good services, as it was done back in 2015, when an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program was signed and approved by the [UN] Security Council," he told a news conference.

"This means that the United States simply wants to take this energy resource as well. Just like they want to lay their hands on practically all hydrocarbon resources, either in Latin America, the Caribbean, the Persian Gulf or other corners of our vast planet," he emphasized.