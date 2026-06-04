Yerevan’s top diplomat signs Armenia-US framework agreement on 'Trump Route'

YEREVAN, June 4. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with the US in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

"Dear citizens, I have just signed the TRIPP framework agreement between Armenia and the United States. As you may remember, the document was initialed by myself and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Yerevan several days ago, on May 26. After Marco Rubio signed the document, it was delivered to Yerevan, and I have now signed it on behalf of Armenia. The remote singing process is thus complete and the document is ready for ratification," Mirzoyan said in a video released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on the establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan and on improving connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia. The project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). On May 26, 2026, Armenia and the US signed a framework agreement on strategic cooperation within the project.