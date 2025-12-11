At least five IPOs expected in Russia next year — Sberbank

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian market may see as much as five IPOs next year, Sber Deputy CEO Anatoly Popov told reporters at the FI Day AI & Blockchain. Digital Horizons of the Future conference.

"We expect the monetary policy to be softened next year. While limited volumes of IPO and SPO were this year - the total amount of attracted funds was about thirty billion rubles ($374.5 mln), then it can be expected along with monetary policy relaxation that the amount raised will be at least twice more, and investors will return to the market, and there will be much more IPOs than in this year," Popov said.

At least five IPOs in 2026 were referred to, the Sberbank’s press service noted.

Monetary policy softening will be the main factor for the recovery of the initial public offers market, Popov added.