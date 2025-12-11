Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with mixed dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.04% to 2,748.93 points. The RTS Index lost 0.8% to 1,091.47 points. The yuan edged up by five kopecks to 11.22 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index confidently moved up on Thursday, entering the resistance area of 2,750 - 2,770 points. Geopolitical news, inflation statistics and ruble weakness contributed to optimism," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Mechel ordinary stocks (+4.5%) turned out to be growth leaders on the stock market, probably in connection with the presidential assignment to the Russian government on extension of state support measures for the coal sector," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Stocks of Magnit retailed plunged most (down 0.8), probably during the correction after the recent growth.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,675-2,775 points on December 12.