US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The Pentagon

NEW YORK, January 1. /TASS/. The US military has attacked three vessels in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean that were allegedly used by members of drug cartels killing three people, the US Southern Command said.

Intelligence has confirmed that the vessels were traveling along a known drug smuggling route in the eastern Pacific Ocean and were overloading drugs, the command said on X.

The Southern Command of the US army said that the three killed people were on one of the ships, while two more left the other two boats and sailed away from them, after which the military sank the ships and notified the US Coast Guard to search and rescue the people.

The Joint Task Force of Operation Southern Spear launched the strikes on December 30 on the orders of Minister of War Pete Hegseth.