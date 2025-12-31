Belarusian leader calls attack on Putin’s residence savage state-level terrorism

MINSK, December 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes the drone attack on the residence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region constitutes savage state-level terrorism.

"This is savage terrorism at the very highest state level. If the way it is now being presented is indeed accurate. And I am thinking, who needs this?" Lukashenko was quoted by the Telegram channel "Pool Pervogo," which is close to his press service.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.