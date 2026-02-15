US understands Kiev’s forceful provocations narrow negotiating options — Galuzin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The American side understands that any forceful provocation by Kiev narrows the possibilities in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Those in Kiev should understand that any such action narrows the opportunities for resolving the conflict through political and diplomatic means. As far as we can judge, representatives of US President Donald Trump’s team, who have been tasked with the difficult job of compelling the Kiev regime toward peace, are also aware of this," he noted.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. A second round of trilateral talks was held there on February 4-5.